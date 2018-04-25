Robredo denies violating gag order on poll protest

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo has denied violating a gag order issued by the Supreme Court (SC) in connection with a poll protest filed against her by former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying she was merely addressing Marcos’ alleged lies.

The Vice President made the denial in a compliance filed by her legal counsels Romulo Macalintal and Bernadette Sardillo, saying she did not disclose any sensitive information regarding an ongoing recount of votes from Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo in past media interviews.

“If any of our actions has offended the sensitivities of the honorable tribunal, we express sincere regret. There was no intention to violate the tribunal’s orders. We were constrained to answer the frivolous media pronouncements made by the losing candidate, Marcos Jr., and his [spokesman], lawyer Vic Rodriguez. Since the start of the revision [recount of ballots], the Marcos camp has been releasing misleading statements designed to cast doubt on the integrity of the recount proceedings and condition the mind of the public,” Macalintal said.

He was referring to a claim of the Marcos camp that audit logs were missing from ballot boxes even if Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 10057 states that the envelope containing Initialization Report, Precinct Statistical Report and Precinct Audit Log Report should be delivered to election officers, not placed in ballot boxes.

It was on the first day of the recount of votes on April 2 when Marcos cried foul over the missing audit logs as well as the presence of wet ballots.

Later in the afternoon of May 2, Macalintal answered Marcos’ accusations and assured the public that the absence of audit logs is not an anomaly and that wet ballots won’t compromise the recount because all ballots cast in the 2016 elections have ballot images, which the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), can order to be printed.

Still, Marcos’ sister, Gov. Imee Marcos of Ilocos Norte, repeated the same accusations of her brother on April 3.

The former senator’s spokesman Rodriguez also claimed last week that the Comelec had favored Robredo by issuing a September 2016 resolution stating that a 25 percent threshold of shaded oval in the ballot should be used in the manual counting of votes.

But based on the records of the poll body and the Supreme Court, the Comelec issued the September 2016 resolution on the 25 percent threshold for valid votes based on an August 2016 request of the SC asking the Comelec on what should be the threshold for the manual counting of votes.

“Any statements made and interviews given before the media [by the Robredo camp]were all done in defense of the unfounded media releases made by Marcos and his [spokesman],” Robredo’s compliance document read.

The Robredo camp pointed out that they had to respond to stories, which were aired and published in various media organizations, quoting “insider from the tribunal” regarding the status and other sensitive information on the recount.

“It would appear that this alleged insider met with the reporters of media outlets such that the same story was reported at the same time. Thus, any statements made were in defense of the rights, honor and integrity of the Vice President of the Philippines and the entire recount proceedings,” Robredo’s counsels said.

“In all the media interviews since the start of the recount, counsels and representatives of Vice President Robredo have never revealed any sensitive information. Counsels and representatives of protestee Robredo have not violated the sub judice rule. Thus, counsels and representatives of protestee Robredo humbly prays for the indulgence and understanding of the honorable tribunal,” they added.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the 2016 polls.

Marcos, however, is claiming that Robredo won by fraud and subsequently filed a poll protest.

The ongoing recount only covers three provinces chosen by protestant Marcos since rules of the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal state that the one who filed the protest should choose three provinces “best exemplifying poll fraud.”

Robredo has denied rigging the May 2016 polls for Vice President to win, saying she won the elections fair and square and the truth is on her side.