Robredo ‘disrespectful’ of electoral tribunal

THE camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos on Wednesday said Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo was disrespecting the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), when she questioned the authenticity of ballot images that appeared to indicate election fraud in her favor.

“Mrs. Leni Robredo is still at a loss on how to counter the damning evidence presented by former Sen. Bongbong Marcos that she has now, through counsel, accused the former Senator of tampering the evidence,” lawyer Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Her accusation though is tantamount to dishonoring the PET because it is the source of the soft copies of all the ballot images we presented. I call on Mrs. Robredo not to disrespect the Tribunal with a desperate claim,” he added.

Rodriguez said that “instead of viciously attacking the Tribunal,” the Robredo camp address the allegations of cheating in the 2016 vice presidential election.

Marcos is contesting the 2016 result before the PET, which is set to do a recount in three pilot provinces this month.

“[I]t would be best for Robredo and her counsel to instead provide a credible and direct answer on our expose showing clearly how the election system was manipulated and robbed the Filipino people of their true will and mandate,” Rodriguez said.