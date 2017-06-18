Robredo donates water filter to Marawi evacuees; more food aid to follow–spokesperson

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has donated a water filtration device for the evacuees from the ongoing war between the government and Islamist extremists in Marawi City, according to her spokesperson.

Beneficiaries are those staying at the Saguiaran Evacuation Site in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

At the same time, Georgina Hernandez Yang said the OVP would “coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in sending more food aid, as well as doctors, so that the evacuees’ health can be assessed”.

Reports said that 59 evacuees have died, 19 due to the dire conditions in the shelters.

“The Vice President has visited Marawi before the clash, and we are looking at providing them livelihood thru weaving. We already raised funds to help in weaving production and we were supposed to turn it over but the Marawi incident happened. While we are proceeding with that aid for livelihood, we’ll ensure the basic needs first,” Hernandez said in an interview.

“We already sent food aid but the feedback we got is that the food supply is still not enough. We will coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in sending more food aid, as well as doctors so that the evacuees’ health can be assessed,” Hernandez said.

The government’s war with the Maute Group began on May 23 when troops from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) swooped down on Marawi in search of Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

Members of Maute, which has styled itself after the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), retaliated by staging a series of attacks in the city, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law and suspend the writ of habeas corpus.

The fighting has resulted in the deaths of more than 300 and evacuation of thousands.

