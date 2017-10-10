Robredo gets add’l P20M for anti-poverty program

THE Senate on Monday allotted an additional P20 million for the Office of the Vice President for its anti-poverty program.

The vice president’s office had proposed a P443.9 million budget for 2018.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd proposed to allocate P20 million for the Angat Buhay program of Vice President Leni Robredo after learning that there was no allocation for the program itself.

Robredo said the allocation would be a big help for her office which is being partly funded by the private sector.

“Angat Buhay is a partnership with the private sector, that is why we are dependent on the private sector,” she explained.

The Angat Buhay program is focused on six pillars—food security and nutrition, housing, rural development, women empowerment, universal health care, and education.

The program started by helping 50 poor communities.

“The plan is to expand to other communities but as of now we have 143 communities,” Robredo said.