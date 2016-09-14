Robredo: Gov’t should fight for Veloso’s life

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has called on the Duterte administration to fight for the life of Filipino Mary Jane Veloso, who is on death row in Indonesia for drug trafficking.
Robredo made the appeal on Wednesday after President Rodrigo Duterte said “it would have been a bad taste in the mouth” to beg for Veloso’s life given his strong posture against the drug menace in the Philippines.
Veloso, who initially applied for a job as a household service worker in Malaysia, was nabbed in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta airport in 2010 for bringing in 2.6 kilos of heroin sewed in the lining of her suitcase by her recruiter without her knowledge.
At the time, she said she readily accepted the suitcase because she had nothing to store her clothes in.
“What we are appealing for is that for our government not to lose hope and still fight for the right of Mary Jane to live,” Robredo said in a chance interview after her visit to Santa Cruz Village Relocation Site in Barangay Olingan, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.
“I am just appealing that we should not give up on the case of Mary Jane Veloso. We were successful in keeping her out of the death row last year, so maybe that hope is still present today,” she added.
Veloso was supposed to be executed by firing squad on April 29, 2015 but Indonesia stayed the execution at the 11th hour amid indignation from the international community and a personal appeal for her life from then- President Benigno Aquino 3rd.
Robredo’s partymate from the Liberal Party and Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman earlier said Duterte had failed Veloso and her family by not trying to appeal for Veloso’s life during his recent meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
“He [Duterte] reneged on his promise to the Veloso family that he will go to Indonesia, among other things, to work for clemency for Mary Jane who, unfortunately, was a victim of drug trafficking. [It turns out that] President Duterte is the last person in the world who will seek mercy for Mary Jane Veloso because he believes that drug traffickers and users should be condemned to death or killed,” Lagman pointed out.
He was referring to the Duterte administration’s brutal anti-drug war, which already killed more than 3,000 suspected drug peddlers and users, with half of them allegedly killed outside police operations.
“If the President honors the judicial process of Indonesia, why is he disregarding the judicial process here in the Philippines where drug suspects are killed extrajudicially and are considered as criminals who are not entitled to due process?,” Lagman added.
Isn’t it awkward that PDU30 is bent on fighting against illegal drugs and will beg for the life of Veloso who was found guilty by the Indonesian court? The Indonesians certainly have evidence against Veloso and are only implementing their laws.
Seems like everyone in the government is ok with Veloso spending her entire life in a foreign jail even tho she apparently had no idea that there were drugs in the suitcase she was given to carry her new clothes bought by the real drug transporters.
Keeping her off and out of death row should not be the extent of the Philippine’s government concern, Getting her out of that stinking jail that she has been incarcerated in the past 6 years should occur to these self centered politicians at some point.
As vice president, she should support the President. This foolish woman is trying to upstage Duterte. By doing so, she means for the Philippines to meddle on Indonesian Constitution. Robredo is too emotional and will make poor decisions for our country ala Noynoy. Never again!… We must rally behind Duterte!