Robredo hit for ‘lies’

The camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday slammed Vice President Leni Robredo for insinuating that the former lawmaker aims to “steal” the vice presidency.

In a statement, Marcos’s lawyer Vic Rodriguez said Robredo is trying to connect the the electoral protest to the burial of his father at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“To begin with, we have no plans of stealing something that we obviously won to begin with. It is our position that BBM [Bongbong Marcos] won the vice presidential race and had it not been for the systematic fraud and unprecedented maneuverings committed on the day of the elections, he should have been the one proclaimed,” Rodriguez said.

Robredo’s camp earlier issued statements that the camp of Marcos is fast-tracking the electoral protest before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal by finishing the recount of ballots in November.

Robredo also expressed her strong opposition to the interment of Marcos’s father at the heroes’ cemetery on November 18.

Rodriguez reminded Robredo that the nation witnessed how the former senator’s votes dwindled after commanding a 1 million lead after voting hours on May 11, 2016 at a “uniform ratio of 40 – 1.”

“This was countenanced by the ‘thieves in the night’”, he said.

Rodriguez said the camp of Robredo apparently wanted to undermine the proceedings at the PET “by openly accusing us of moving for the recounting of votes without the direction of the PET.”

“Such is a blatant and malicious lie, a figment of one’s imagination meant to deceive the public. Robredo, who is a lawyer, should know that there is no way a recount can be done without the approval of the PET or even the Commission on Elections,” he said.

Rodriguez reminded Robredo and her lawyers that a recount is far off since a preliminary conference and the order of retrieval have yet to be issued.

“Clearly, they are getting ahead of themselves,” he said.

“Also, a recount is not indispensable for BBM to win his case. A recount may or may not be conducted in the course of his Election Protest depending on the weight of the evidence presented. And even granting a recount will be conducted, we would expect Robredo and her lawyers to welcome the same if they are really confident on the results of the election,” he added.

Rodriguez said the camp of Robredo has not shelved their so-called “Plan B”, a grand design to topple President Rodrigo Duterte and install Robredo as president.

“With all these unfounded and uncalled for accusations, are they gearing up for the so-called Plan B?” he said.