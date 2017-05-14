Robredo to host own radio show

FOLLOWING a decline in her approval ratings, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo will host a weekly radio program starting today.

Robredo will co-anchor the one-hour “BISErbisyong LENI” radio program with broadcaster Ely Saludar in the pilot episode.

“On this show, they will be discussing topics on public service and legal advice when needed. Both anchors will be interviewing key persons depending on the agreed-upon topic for the week,” the Office of the Vice President said in a statement.

For the pilot episode, Robredo and Saludar will interview Dyan Rodriguez of Nutrition in the Philippines, as well as Lorna Tambaoan, a solo parent from Quezon City.

“Topics to be covered will be on the state of nutrition in the Philippines and Mothers’ Day,” Robredo’s office said.

The show will be aired on the Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) Facebook Page and radio station dzXL, as well as RMN stations in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City and Naga City.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, Robredo’s approval rating slid to 58 percent in the first quarter, from 62 percent in December 2016.

Her net trust rating plunged by 15 points in the first-quarter poll of the Social Weather Stations, to +30, from +45 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Robredo left the Duterte Cabinet late last year after a disagreement with the President over the burial of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.