Robredo in Europe for anti-poverty talks

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo flew to Europe last night for study visit programs on poverty alleviation.

Robredo will be a part of the Philippine delegation hosted by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF)

Philippines. She will attend a series of discussions on various aspects of governance aimed at finding sustainable solutions to poverty in Berlin, Germany on April 5.

On the same day, the Vice President will meet members of the German government and civil society organizations to tackle initiatives on citizen-oriented and democratic local and national administration, as well as using communication in fighting poverty alleviation and social justice strategy for governance.

The FNF periodically hosts study visits for leaders in developing countries to give them the opportunity to dialogue with officials and key figures from other countries.

Robredo will also visit the London School of Economics (LSE) and Political Science on April 6.

“The Vice President is expected to discuss the economic and political situation of the Philippines, in particular the state of poverty here and initiatives to address the problem,” the Office of the Vice President said in a statement.