Robredo lead dwindles

THE lead posted by Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo further dwindled as the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), continued its recount of votes cast for the vice presidential election in 2016.

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos sought the recount claiming the vice presidential election was marred by fraud.

PET insiders on Wednesday said that on the third week of the manual recount, Robredo’s lead was shaved by 21,000 votes.

Thus, Robredo’s lead of 263,473 votes over Marcos narrowed to about 242,000.

In the official tally of votes, Robredo got 14,418,817 votes while Marcos got 14,155,344.

Sources said revisors continued to discover evidence of cheating and vote tampering. More wet ballots were found, and these smelled of chemicals. Some ballots had cigarette burns.

Revisors also reported missing election returns (ERs) and voter’s receipts, figures that do not conform with official tallies as well as voter’s receipts mixed with pre-shaded ballots in many of the clustered precincts in Camarines Sur.

Insiders said ballot boxes from the town of Milaora, Camarines Sur yielded election returns soaked in battery acid. The sources said batteries of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) were found inside the ballot boxes.

Wet ballots were found at the start of the recount. Dozens of ballot boxes also had no audit logs.

Revisors said 38 out of the 40 ballot boxes opened from the town of Bato in Camarines Sur had missing audit logs.

The PET is set to revise more than 5,800 clustered precincts from Marcos’ pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

So far, revisors have finished the recount of all ballot boxes collected from 16 towns of Camarines Sur—Baao, Balatan, Bato, Buhi, Bula, Camaligan, Canaman, Ocampo, Gainza, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Magarao, Pili, Presentacion, Sangay and San Fernando.

The PET is counting votes from the towns of Milaor, Minalabac and Sipocot.