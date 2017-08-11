Robredo to LP: ‘Time to work, to rebuild party’

VICE President and Liberal Party Chairman Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has called on her party-mates to go to work, expand membership and be the voice of democracy.

Robredo made the pitch after she formally assumed her post during the LP’s National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, the first gathering of LP after the May 2016 elections.

While Robredo won the vice presidency, LP standard bearer Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd lost the presidential race by nine million votes to now President Rodrigo Duterte.

Roxas’ defeat prompted some members of the once ruling LP to to move to Duterte’s party, PDP-Laban.

“We have been on a hiatus for a year. But now, it’s time to work. It’s time to rebuild the party. The core principle of the party is to represent the people. Ordinary Filipinos are the true voice of democracy, and LP should uphold this tenet moving forward,” Robredo said in a statement on Friday.

“If we think of what is our situation today, maybe it is not encouraging. But if we go back to LP’s history, we were made for these times, for times such as this,” Robredo added.

During the dictatorship of then President Ferdinand Marcos, the LP also served as the opposition party.

Duterte’s supporters have accused LP of spearheading efforts to destabilize the government and overthrow the Duterte administration every time it criticizes the President’s policies, including the drug war that has left at least 7,000 dead.

LP has denied involvement in the destabilization plot.

LLANESCA T. PANTI