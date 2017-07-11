Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo will use truth as her best defense in the electoral protest lodged against her by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Robredo issued the statement on Tuesday, the same day that the Supreme Court, serving as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), would hold a preliminary conference on Marcos’ protest and Robredo’s counterprotest.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the May 2016 polls.

“My preparation [for this legal battle]is the truth. As long as the truth is on my side, I don’t need to fear anything,” Robredo said in a chance interview in her hometown Naga City where she attended the launch of Caltex Fuel Your School Bicol program.

In his pleading, Marcos is seeking a recount of election results in: Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo—provinces where Robredo beat Marcos based on the official tally.

The PET rules provide that the protester should cite at least three provinces that best exemplified poll fraud.

Marcos, however, said in his pleading that he would reserve his right to change the three provinces.

“He is questioning results in certain provinces, even here in [my hometown of]Camarines Sur. The people know that such poll fraud did not happen,” Robredo added.