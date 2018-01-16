Robredo net trust rating surges in December 2017 – SWS

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s net trust rating jumped by 16 points in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that was released to media on Tuesday.

The face-to-face poll from December 8 to 16, 2017 on 1,200 respondents aged 18 years old and above showed Robredo’s rating leapfrog to 52 percent from 36 percent in September.

The 52 percent or “very good” score marks the third time that Robredo recorded a net trust rating above 50 percent. Her highest recorded net trust rating since she took office in June 2016 was in the same month when she posted 63 percent. This went down to 58 percent in September 2016 and ranged from 30 to 45 percent from December 2016 to September 2017. LLANESCA T. PANTI