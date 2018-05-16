Robredo net worth down to P1M in 2017

VICE President Maria Leonor Robredo’s net worth fell to P1.1 million by the end of 2017, down from P8.9 million in 2016, according to her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman.

In her SALN for 2017, Robredo declared assets totaling P13 million and disclosed liabilities totaling P11.9 million.

Based on her SALNs, Robredo’s assets decreased from P15.8 million while her liabilities increased from P6.9 million by end of 2016.

“[L]ower net worth due to partial counter-protest fee deposited with PET,” according to the SALN.

PET is the Presidential Electoral Tribunal. REINA TOLENTINO