Robredo: Never again to Martial Law, dictatorship

NEVER again to martial law and dictatorship.

This was the message of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on the 45th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

“Marcos’s dictatorship showed us that lack of courage, apathy and not speaking up to abuses will leave bitter memories. We hope that Filipinos won’t experience this dark chapter of our history again,” Robredo said.

“It has been 45 years since we endured 14 years of abuses, corruption and dictatorship. There are only a handful few who are still around and fewer young people know about the Martial Law abuses, and it would be dangerous if we will let the lies about Martial Law take over,” Robredo said.

Robredo defeated the dictator’s son and namesake, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., by 263,473 votes in the vice presidential race of the 2016 elections.

Marcos filed a protest before the Supreme Court, which has yet to rule on the matter.

“Unfortunately, the victims of lies do not see the looming darkness. The true essence of our fight depends on how we will protect the truth on what happened during martial law and ensuring that the country will never be captive to such abuse ever again,” Robredo added.

Based on government records, at least 70,000 people were either tortured, were victims of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during Marcos’s martial rule. LLANESCA T. PANTI