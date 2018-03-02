Robredo ‘not threatened’ by Marcos poll protest

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo does not see the election protest against her by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. as a threat to her position.

Robredo, in an interview with “The Source” aired on CNN Philippines said that in the end, the evidence would show that she won the 2016 vice presidential race fair and square.

“[I am] not really [threatened]. I know for a fact that he does not have the evidence to prove election cheating, because there was none,” Robredo said.

“He has been spending a lot [of time]on social media to vilify me and the Office of the Vice President, but at the end of the day, evil will never triumph. There are people who believe him, but on my part, I’m not really concerned because the truth will come out,” Robredo added.

Robredo beat Marcos in the May 2016 polls by 263,473 votes. Marcos is accusing Robredo of benefitting from a “massive poll fraud”. The Supreme Court, acting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), has yet to rule on Marcos’ protest.

The PET will start the recount of ballots on March 19 in three pilot provinces chosen by Marcos: Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo.

They were identified by Marcos as provinces best exemplifying poll fraud based on PET rules.

Robredo defeated Marcos in her hometown of Camarines Sur with 664,190 votes as against 41,219. Robredo also beat Marcos in Negros Oriental, 255,598 to 66,506; as well as in Iloilo, 137,662 to 33,778. LLANESCA T. PANTI