Robredo, other officials suffer drop in satisfaction ratings

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo saw a 12-point decline in her net satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, along with other top government officials.

The SWS poll found that 58 percent of respondents were satisfied with Robredo’s performance. Twenty-one percent were dissatisfied and 20 percent were undecided.

This translated to a +37 net satisfaction rating in December, down from +49 in September.

The survey, conducted on December 3 to 6 among 1,500 adult respondents nationwide, had a sampling error margin of ±3 percentage points. Results were first published in the newspaper BusinessWorld.

Robredo resigned from the Cabinet as chairwoman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council last December 4.

Robredo left her post after Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., on the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, barred Robredo from attending Cabinet meetings.

The Vice President said she was determined to improve her performance following the ratings drop.

“Through the Angat Buhay, the Office of the Vice President’s poverty alleviation program, we are determined to continue our mission to uplift the lives of the poor and the marginalized,” Robredo said in a statement.

“We thank the Filipino people for their continued trust and support. We assure you that we are listening to your voice so we can serve you better,” Robredo added.

Robredo drew flak from Duterte supporters this week for going on vacation in the United States with her three daughters amid the onslaught of Typhoon “Nina” in her native Bicol region.

Her supporters, however, defender her by citing that relief operations led by Robredo’s Naga City office were in place even before the typhoon struck on Christmas Day.

The Vice President’s supporters also pointed out that there was no outcry when Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa went to Las Vegas to watch the boxing fight of Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, and when Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos and brother Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos went with President Duterte to China when Typhoon “Lawin” struck Ilocos Norte.

The same SWS poll also saw the net satisfaction rating of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd decline by seven points to +30 in December from +37 in September.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had +10 net satisfaction rating, down 13 points from September’s +22.

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno recorded a net rating of +16 in December, down from +26 in September.

The SWS earlier reported or a net satisfaction rating of +63 for President Duterte, with 77 percent of 1,500 respondents satisfied and 13 percent dissatisfied.

Duterte’s latest net score was down by just one point from +64 in September (76 percent satisfied against 11 percent dissatisfied), his first rating as President.

Respondents were also asked if they agreed that Duterte’s use of expletives affected the country’s relationship with foreign officials. Fifty-one percent agreed, 33 percent did not, and 17 percent were undecided.