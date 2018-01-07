Robredo opposes no election plan in 2019, term extension for incumbent officials

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo is opposed to a no-midterm election scenario in May 2019 and a term extension for incumbent officials.

Robredo, in her weekly radio show Biserbisyong Leni, was reacting to a statement by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd that Congress may extend President Rodrigo Duterte’s term “if the President is amenable to it.”

“I am strongly against a no election scenario because elections are the bedrock of our democracy. It is the only time that the people get to choose their leaders. Elected officials are not the boss here,” Robredo said in Filipino.

“We are the voice of the people. If we don’t let the people elect their leaders, then how is that a democracy?” Robredo said.

Robredo then cited that while incumbent elected officials would tend to favor a no election and subsequently, term extension, because of the expensive cost of running a campaign, it was not an excuse to compromise the will of the electorate.

“The issue is simple. As for me, when I ran for office in May 2016, it is for a contract that I will serve as Vice President for six years. It is not to serve six years and possibly more. Having said that, incumbent officials should not benefit from proposals of term extension,” Robredo said.

“Otherwise, the intention of the incumbent officials will also be in question. The term extension will look like a self-serving move,” Robredo said.