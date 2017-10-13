Robredo, Pimentel net satisfaction ratings up; Alvarez, Sereno fall — SWS

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s net satisfaction rating increased to 41 percent (good level) in September or five points higher than her 36 percent rating in June, Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Thursday night showed.

The five-point increase in Robredo’s net satisfaction rating can be attributed to her net satisfaction score in Balanced Luzon, Visayas and Metro Manila, which grew by three to seven percentage points.

Robredo posted a 42 percent net satisfaction rating in Balanced Luzon or a seven-point increase from 35 percent in June.

Robredo also registered a seven-point increase in her net satisfaction rating in the Visayas—a known bailiwick of the Liberal Party (LP)—or from 53 percent in June to 60 percent in September. Robredo heads the LP.

Robredo, a lawyer, also recorded a three-point increase in net satisfaction rating in Metro Manila or from 20 percent in June to 23 percent in September.

Robredo, however, did not get much love from Mindanao, President Rodrigo Duterte’s bailiwick.

From a 32 percent net satisfaction rating in Mindanao four months ago, Robredo’s score dropped a notch at 31 percent although SWS considered the dip “steady.”

Popular with poor

Robredo posted the highest net satisfaction rating in the poorest segment (Class E) at 50 percent, although this is five points down from her June rating of 55 percent. She gained slightly in Class D with a 40 percent rating iN September from 34 percent in June.

This translates to a 58 percent net satisfaction rating for Robredo among those who had some elementary education. She posted 55 percent among those who had some high school education, 31 percent among those who had some vocational or college education and 17 percent among college graduates.

The biggest gain for Robredo, however, is at Class ABC with a 24 percent net satisfaction rating — more than double her score in June at 11 percent.

Robredo is also more popular in the rural areas with a 48 percent net satisfaction rating as against among those in the urban areas (33 percent). The 33 percent score in the urbanized areas, however, was an 11-point increase from her June rating of 22 percent.

For the past year, Robredo’s anti-poverty program Angat Buhay, which gets its support from the private sector, has served 83,707 families or at least 400,000 people in 153 areas nationwide thru P145 million worth of projects.

Of the P145 million from Angat Buhay’s private partners, P33.5 million was spent on assets and livelihood opportunities for 7,691 farmers, fisherfolk and indigent families; P30.43 million for disaster affected communities; P26.73 million for classroom construction, teacher training, provision of scholarships, school supplies, light bulbs for schools and homes; P8.5 million for feeding program; P2.29 million for solar kits and generators, water filters, water pumps, hygiene kits, sinks and toilet bowls; P1.4 million for food packs and multivitamins.

Record breaking

Aside from Robredo, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, scored a high net satisfaction rating at 46 percent – a 13-percent jump from his 35 percent rating in June.

Pimentel’s surge was due to his double-digit increase net satisfaction ratings in the Visayas (51 percent from 34 percent); Balanced Luzon (45 percent from 31 percent); Metro Manila (44 percent from previous 33 percent).

Pimentel also gained in his hometown in Mindanao (45 percent from 37 percent).

Alvarez, Sereno fall

In contrast, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno only mustered a single digit net satisfaction rating of eight percent and nine percent respectively.

Only 40 percent are satisfied with Alvarez, while 25 percent are dissatisfied.

Alvarez suffered the biggest drop in Mindanao where he is from, posting only a 12 percent net satisfaction rating from 31 percent in June. Alvarez’s score also dropped by five points in Metro Manila (-1 percent from four percent) and Balanced Luzon (eight percent from 13 percent). It was only in the Visayas where Alvarez managed to score a double digit rating at 10 percent.

Sereno, for her part, recorded a 12-point drop in her net satisfaction rating at nine percent, with only 43 percent satisfied and 23 percent dissatisfied.

This is her lowest net satisfaction rating score since she posted a -1 rating in December 2015.

Sereno is facing impeachment charges for alleged corruption, as well as usurpation of authority of the Supreme Court en banc.

The SWS terminology for net satisfaction ratings are as follows: 70 percent and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; -70 and below, “execrable”.