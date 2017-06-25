Robredo planning to visit Marawi

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo is thinking of going to strife-torn Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, this Monday.

The Vice President made the announcement over her radio show “BISErbisyong Leni,” which airs every Sunday on dzXL.

“We’ll try to go inside Marawi, but if it can’t happen, we’ll just go somewhere near Marawi, in Iligan [City]…in nearby places,” Robredo said.

Marawi City has been under siege by Islamic State-linked terrorist Maute Group since May 23.

Iligan City, the capital of Lanao del Norte, is the nearest city to Lanao del Sur.

“We’ll go there to attend to the needs of our people,” Robredo said.

The Vice President’s staff members, who were in Marawi City last week, turned over a water filtration device for evacuees in the Saguiaran evacuation site in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

Her staff also promised to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development in sending more food aid, as well as doctors, so that the evacuees’ health can be assessed.

Robredo’s staff members, which include her spokesman Georgina Hernandez, were able to make it to Marawi City from the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol, inspecting sites where temporary learning centers will be established.

“My staff members made it inside Marawi but because of the case of a foreign journalist who was hit by sniper fire, there have been changes about allowing people to come into Marawi. If I won’t be allowed in Marawi for now, I’ll go in an area nearby,” Robredo said.

She was referring to Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist Adam Harvey, who was hit by a sniper on June 15 while taking photographs of children in the provincial capitol where government agencies and journalists are assembled because it is supposedly a non-conflict area.

Harvey survived the incident and a bullet was eventually removed from his neck.

Robredo was supposed to visit Marawi City on May 29 but security concerns restrained her from going in.

Instead, she visited wounded soldiers in Iligan City on the same day.

LLANESCA T. PANTI