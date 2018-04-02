Robredo: Poll recount fight for truth

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said the poll recount for the 2016 Vice Presidential race starting today would be a fight for the truth.

The recount stemmed from a protest filed by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. against Robredo, alleging fraud, in the 2016 vice presidential elections.

“This recount is, in a way, providential. The message of Easter is hope…hope that there will be light at the end of the tunnel; that the truth will prevail. When I started this journey, a lot of people thought that this [Vice Presidential] bid is hopeless. But we continued fighting because we believed we are doing the right thing. And we won, and we know that we are fighting for the truth here [in this poll recount],” Robredo said in a speech after a mass organized by her supporters at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the start of the recount in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo.

These were the provinces chosen by Marcos as “best exemplifying poll fraud” in accordance with the rules set by the Supreme Court acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

“The fight is tough, the times are hard, but this has always been the lesson of my life. Everything came hard, but in the end, the light comes in. There is nothing to fear in this fight for the truth. This is the time of fear…fear of what is going to happen next…but we should have faith, continue the fight,” Robredo said.

“There are limitations, and we need to continue shining the light in darkness because if we quit, darkness will get worse. Many people are looking up to us to fight for them, that’s why we will soldier on,” said Robredo.

Robredo’s lawyer, Romulo Macalintal, for his part, is confident of Robredo’s chances that he is willing to give up lawyering if they lose.

“I will surrender my license to practice as a lawyer if Vice President Robredo loses this case,” Macalintal said.

“There are those who are asking me, ‘Do we have a chance?’ The right question would be, do they (Marcos’ camp) have a chance?,” Macalintal said.