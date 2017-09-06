Robredo: Poll tribunal resolution ‘puts to rest’ doubts on 2016 polls

A RULING by the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), junking former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s petition to invalidate the results of the 2016 polls sealed its credibility, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said Wednesday.

“We are happy that his first cause of actions has been dismissed. This, finally, has put to rest whatever questions on the [conduct of]elections,” Robredo told reporters on the sidelines of the Angat Buhay job fair, which her office and its partners hosted in Pasay City.

In its decision on August 29 released by Robredo’s lawyer, Romulo Macalintal, on Tuesday, the PET denied Marcos’s first cause of action asking the tribunal to determine the authenticity and integrity of the May 2016 automated elections.

The same August 29 resolution also deferred action on Marcos’s motion for the annulment of election results in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Basilan and instead asked Marcos to identify the specific clustered precincts, which yielded tainted results and required the former senator to present three witnesses per clustered precinct to prove his claims. Marcos has yet to comply with this requirement.

Robredo scored 77,321 votes against Marcos’s 32,326 in Basilan. Robredo even had a bigger winning margins in Lanao del Sur (180,539 as against Marcos’ 56,243 votes) and Maguindanao (220,125 against Marcos’ 80,591).

“I am very happy because a lot has been told to the public [by the Marcos camp]which are not true. The Supreme Court decision just confirmed what we have been saying all along: the 2016 elections has been honest, and this was the same findings of various election watchdogs,” Robredo said.

“There is no massive cheating. There is no poll fraud,” Robredo added.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the vice presidential race last May 2016.