Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo disclosed on Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to have dinner with her and her daughters.

And while no date has been set, the vice president is hopeful that the dinner would push through.

In a live radio interview, Robredo said Duterte took this up with her during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation last March 24.

She said, however, that no schedule has been made because of the president’s successive foreign trips and this incident with Marawi.

“The last time that we have talked was during the PNPA graduation, where he told me that he wants to schedule a dinner [with my and my daughters]. The dinner is yet to be scheduled. Maybe because he had successive foreign trips, and this Marawi incident had to be dealt with,” Robredo said, a day after she visited residents from Marawi City who were forced to flee because of the fighting between government troops and the Maute terrorists that started on May 23.

“We don’t exchange text messages and I don’t think the President keeps a mobile phone, but I still hope that the dinner could still happen,” Robredo, a lawyer like Duterte, said.

Robredo’s visit to Marawi City was also the sixth consecutive day that the president has not been seen although Malacanang has consistently assured the public that he was “alive and well”.

Robredo, a member of the now opposition Liberal Party, has resigned from Duterte’s Cabinet after she was asked not to attend the meetings. She has, however, kept her position as chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Council (HUDC).