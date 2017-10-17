Robredo on ‘presidential ambition’: Wait till I have a mascot first

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo was amused by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa’s advice to set aside her presidential ambitions and instead support the incumbent administration.

“Actually, the statement amused me. I even joked, the General would know if I have an ambition once I have my mascot and standees in malls. Pero hanggang wala pa akong mascot at standee sa mga mall, gusto kong sabihing hindi ko pa inaambisyon (but until that happens, I want you to know that I have no ambition just yet),” Robredo said.

“We need a lot of time to do our job for me to [have the time to]think of the next elections,” Robredo added.

Robredo’s term ends in June 30, 2022. LLANESCA T. PANTI

