Robredo: Remember fallen Marawi soldiers on All Saints’ Day

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has called on the public to pray for the repose of the souls of the soldiers who died fighting terrorists in Marawi City and to the rest who gave their lives to keep the country safe.

“We should say a prayer for our soldiers who valiantly gave their lives for us to achieve peace in Marawi. We have to recognize not only their sacrifice for the country, but their families’ sacrifices as well, for the sake of our nation,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show “Biserbisyong Leni” aired over DZXL.

“This is an opportunity for us to thank them, not only for the courage they showed during the Marawi siege, but also in fighting terrorists in other areas such as Basilan, Sulu, among others,” Robredo added.

It took the military 154 days to neutralize the Maute group whose attacks have displaced close to 500,000 people, sowing terror by ransacking properties, taking hostages, and killing civilians.

Robredo visited the Marawi evacuees at least twice, while her daughter Tricia made a visit once.

The Vice President also announced that her office would be extending assistance for the rehabilitation of Marawi City and addressing the needs of other affected communities, through its flagship anti-poverty program, Angat Buhay. LLANESCA T. PANTI