Robredo resigns from Cabinet

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Sunday resigned from her Cabinet post, saying she had been barred from attending Cabinet meetings starting Monday.

“We received a text message last Saturday from Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco Jr., relaying the President’s instruction through Bong Go for me ‘to desist from attending all Cabinet meetings starting this Monday, December 5.’ This is the last straw, because it makes it impossible for me to perform my duties. Hence, I am tendering my resignation from the Cabinet on Monday, December 5, 2016,” Robredo said in a statement.

Robredo, who was named head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) in July, said she had been warned about plots to “steal” the vice presidency from her, but added she had ignored them and buckled down to work.

“We had hoped this day would not come. I had been warned of a plot to steal the Vice Presidency. I have chosen to ignore this and focus on the job at hand. But the events of recent days indicate that this plot is now being set into motion,” she said.

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom Robredo defeated for the No. 2 post, has a pending electoral protest, claiming massive cheating in the May elections.

Robredo pointed out that from the beginning of the administration, both she and President Rodrigo Duterte had major differences in principles and values, but they managed to worked together.

“Since I assumed office, I have been consistent in my opposition to issues such as the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos in the Libingan ng mga Bayani, extra-judicial killings, reinstating death penalty, lowering the age of criminal liability, and sexual attacks against women. But we both had a mandate to serve the people. I had hoped that this shared commitment to the poor and marginalized would transcend the differences between us. So, I took the job of Housing Secretary when it was offered to me,” she added.

Robredo said that in barely five months, she made solid accomplishments in HUDCC, despite certain obstacles.

“One, the budget for all key shelter agencies in 2017 has been slashed by more than P19 billion. Two, all our key shelter agency appointment recommendations have not been acted on. Three, the Executive Order designed to make HUDCC effective was not signed,” she said.

“However, as your duly elected Vice President, I will not allow the Vice Presidency to be stolen. I will not allow the will of the people to be thwarted. I will continue to serve the Filipino family and fulfill their dream for a better life. With this resignation, you can expect that I will continue to support the positive initiatives of this administration and oppose those that are inimical to the people’s interest,” she said.