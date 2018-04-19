Robredo, Sereno ratings plummet

Alvarez drops to record low in SWS poll

PUBLIC satisfaction with Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senate President Aqulino Pimentel 3rd and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez dropped in the first quarter of 2018, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Robredo’s net satisfaction rating declined by eight points to +34 in the March 23 to 27 SWS survey, from +42 in December 2017.

The net satisfaction rating is the difference between the percentages of respondents who were satisfied and dissatisfied.

Fifty-seven percent of 1,200 SWS respondents nationwide were satisfied with Robredo’s performance while 23 percent were dissatisfied.

The eight-point decline in Robredo’s net satisfaction rating was due to a dip of 21 points in Mindanao, eight points in the Visayas, and four points in Balance Luzon (Luzon except Metro Manila), combined with a 1-point increase in Metro Manila.

The SWS still classified Robredo’s rating as “good.”

Like Robredo, Senate President Pimentel suffered an eight-point decline in his net satisfaction rating to +41 in March from +49 in December 2017, but remained in the “good” territory.

The eight-point drop in Pimentel’s rating was due to decreases in Mindanao (24 points), the Visayas (10 points) and Balance Luzon (2 points). Pimentel’s rating increased by 2 points in Metro Manila.

Record lows for Sereno, Alvarez

The SWS survey also showed a record drop in the net satisfaction ratings of Speaker Alvarez and Chief Justice Sereno.

Alvarez fell from a “moderate” +14 in December 2017 to a “neutral” +1 in March 2018.

The 13-point decline was due to decreases in Mindanao (28 points), the Visayas (12 points) and Balance Luzon (10 points). Alvarez recorded a three-point increase in Metro Manila.

Sereno, who is facing impeachment in Congress and a Supreme Court petition to unseat her for alleged lack of qualification, saw her net satisfaction rating drop to -7 in March from +6 in December 2017, remaining in “neutral” territory.

The last time Sereno’s net satisfaction rating was in the negative was in December 2015, when she got -1.

The SWS uses the terms “excellent” for +70 and above, “very good” for +50 to +69, “good” for +30 to +49, “moderate” for +10 to +29, “neutral” for +9 to -9, “poor” for -10 to -29, “bad” for -30 to -49, “very bad” for -50 to -69, and “execrable” for -70 and below.

The survey, which involved face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide, had error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Ratings drop a ‘challenge’

Alvarez did not contest the latest SWS results, saying the polls were a “barometer of the public’s pulse at a certain period but continually serve as a challenge for us to do our work.”

“I believe that the 17th Congress has done its job in passing laws that respond to the needs of our people in various fields of endeavor,” he said in a statement.

“The SWS survey result, however, shows many of our people have yet to feel the impact of these new laws. Hence, there is a need to cultivate further a more free-flowing exchange of communications to be able to reach out to a greater number of people throughout the country – to make them more aware of the reforms undertaken so far aimed at achieving sustained economic growth, political stability and social progress under the Duterte administration,” he added.