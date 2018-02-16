Robredo to stay in govt even with shift to federalism–Andanar

VICE President Leni Robredo will still have a position even under a federal form of government, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said on Friday.

In a television interview, Andanar said that as far as he was concerned, it would be wrong if Robredo would not be given a post in government because the people elected her.

What he was unsure of, Andanar said, was whether Robredo would still be vice president.

“I do not know yet. That is just my take because she is an elected high official,” Andanar said in a text message to The Manila Times.

Andanar also said that Congress and the executive branch of the government was still deciding on who should head the transition government.

“As of now, the leader of the transition [government]. But what I know is that the President definitely [said]that if [federalism]is passed by 2020, he is willing to step down,” Andanar said.

Andanar added that Congress wanted a plebiscite on federalism to be held simultaneous with the barangay [village]elections this year or during the 2019 elections.

“Now, I am sure that the order of the President is to have [the new charter]be discussed properly in the consultative committee so the version to be discussed by Congress would not have holes,” Andanar said.

Members of the 19-man consultative committee took their oaths in Malacanang, along with more than a hundred officials this Tuesday. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA