Robredo should support Duterte – feng shui expert

VICE PRESIDENT Leni Robredo should endorse the policies and programs of “the boss” because she won’t have enough support if she takes over the reins of power, according to a feng shui expert and metaphysician.

“A big change in her career balance has two things—either she wants a better job, or someone is going to give her a hard time,” Joey Yap said Wednesday in an interview with journalists. “So she needs to be careful of her decisions this year. I would say support the boss, and not go against the boss. But her chart does indicate there’s a room for taking over—but if she does that, she doesn’t have enough support at this time,” Yap said.

“The boss” is obviously President Rodrigo Duterte, whose policies and programs the vice president had not always supported.

Speaking during the “Joey Yap’s Feng Shui & Astrology Live Seminar 2018,” at the Marriott Hotel Manila, in Pasay City’s Resorts World Manila, the Malaysian-Chinese feng shui expert said Duterte might offend many people this year, owing to his yang fire element.

“Fortunately, he is of good fortune this year. Fire element is so strong that aggression will be stronger, but in the long run, it will be good for the country,” Yap said.

“But this aggression is actually good in some ways, although some of those who don’t agree with his style will get offended, he added.

Duterte was born under the animal sign rooster.

“And according to his chart, women will bring him success, but women will also bring him failure,” Yap said.

Citing fire, earth, and metal as this year’s elements, Yap said a hidden metal in the Earth, together with the fire element, indicates terrorism. “So one of the big news [items]that you see around the world says that terrorism act is going to increase overall.”

Yap said the Philippines should expect more typhoons, floods, volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. He said, however, that 2018 is good for the property sector, and for establishing new contacts or meeting new people.

with Lea Manto-Beltran