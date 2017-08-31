Robredo supporters complete P7.4M payment for poll protest

SUPPORTERS of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo have raised P7.4 million or the remaining amount that she would need to pay for her counter protest against former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. who questioned the results of the vice presidential race before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

“We have raised the money needed to cover the remaining amount for Vice President Leni Robredo’s counter-protest and we are ready to pay the PET,” Museo Pambata founder Cristina Lim-Yuson, one of the proponents of the Piso Para Kay Leni, said in a statement.

The amount was reached at 5:20 p.m. of August 30, and that 25,000 Filipinos contributed to the cause despite a ruling by the PET denying the group’s petition to be allowed to pay for Robredo’s poll protest.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the May 2016 polls.

The PET has denied Piso Para Kay Leni group’s petition to pay for Robredo’s poll protest two weeks ago. The Piso Para Kay Leni group filed a motion for reconsideration but the PET has yet to rule on it.

Pending the PET’s decision on the appeal, at least three laws prohibit Robredo, a sitting government official, from receiving donations in the course of her official duties or in connection with any operation being regulated by, or any transaction which may be affected by the Office of the Vice President. These are the Anti-Graft law, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Presidential Decree No. 46.

Since Marcos, Jr. is not a government official, he can receive an unlimited amount of donation for his poll protest.

The Piso Para Kay Leni group, however, has argued that its donation for Robredo’s counter protest was about protecting the constitutional right to vote of its members.

“We have the right to guard and protect our vote for the Vice President by way of paying her counter-protest fee. A vice president who won will be deprived of her victory if those who voted for her will not help her protect her victory,” Lim-Yuson added. LLANESCA T. PANTI