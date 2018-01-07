Robredo thumbs down ‘no-el,’ term extension

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo has expressed strong opposition to a no-election or “no-el” scenario in May 2019 and term extension for incumbent elected officials.

Robredo, in her weekly radio show Biserbisyong Leni, made the stand in light of a statement made by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd that Congress can extend President Rodrigo Duterte’s term “if the President is amenable to it.”

“I am strongly against a no-election scenario because elections [are]the bedrock of our democracy. It is the only time that the people get to choose their leaders. Elected officials are not the boss here,” Robredo said in Filipino.

Under the 1987 Constitution, local-post and Senate races are held every three years, while those for President and Vice President are held every six years.

“We are the voice of the people. If we don’t let the people elect their leaders, then how is that a democracy?” according to Robredo, a Camarines Sur lawmaker prior to her election as Vice President.

The Vice President said while incumbent elected officials would tend to favor the no-election scenario and subsequently, term extension, because of the huge cost of running a campaign, that, she added, is not an excuse to compromise the will of the electorate.

“The issue is simple. As for me, when I ran for office in May 2016, it is for a contract that I will serve as Vice President for six years. It is not to serve six years and possibly more. Having said that, incumbent officials should not benefit from proposals of term extension,” Robredo, a lawyer, argued.

“Otherwise, the intention of the incumbent officials will also be in question. The term extension will look like a self-serving move,” she said.

The Duterte administration is envisioning a federal form of government wherein the country will be divided into 11 independent states under a federal government with each state having the authority to craft its laws, as well as manage its resources.

Under a federal system, such states would still have to split their income with 25 percent going to the national government and 75 percent for the perusal of the concerned region since the national government will retain its full jurisdiction on foreign affairs, national defense, policing and the monetary policy.

The President’s allies in Congress are pushing for a Constituent Assembly to amend the Constitution, meaning the House of Representatives and the Senate will convene as one chamber to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution, which amendments are subject to ratification by the electorate thru a plebiscite.

Palace communications chief Martin Andanar earlier assured that the shift to a federal form of government would not mean perpetuating President Duterte in power, considering that the President himself has repeatedly said he will step down from office once the federal government is in place.

“The President has already said that he will not cling to power. What more assurance do we want?” Andanar said in a radio interview on Saturday.

Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal had warned that extending Duterte’s term should also apply to that of Robredo.

The terms of President Duterte and Vice President Robredo end on June 30, 2022, based on the 1987 Constitution.

LLANESCA T. PANTI