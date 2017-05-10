Robredo trust rating plummets

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s net trust rating suffered a steep plunge in the first quarter of the year, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The survey held from March 25 to 28 showed a 15-point drop, from a high +45 in December 2016 to +30 in March.

The poll found “55% of adult Filipinos with much trust, 20% undecided, and 25% with little trust” in Robredo.

This gives a net trust rating of +30 (% much trust minus % little trust), classified by SWS as good.

The SWS attributed the decrease “to the declines of 10 points in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon and Visayas, and 32 points in Mindanao.”

Robredo’s net trust rating remained very good in the Visayas and in Balance Luzon.

“However, it fell by one grade from good to moderate in Metro Manila, down by 10 points from +30 (55% much trust, 25% little trust) in December to +20 (51% much trust, 31% little trust) in March,” it said.

“It fell by two grades from very good to moderate in Mindanao, down by 32 points from +52 (65% much trust, 13% little trust) in December to +20 (48% much trust, 28% little trust) in March,” the pollster added.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 people aged 18 and above nationwide.

Robredo’s camp said the survey showed that many Filipinos still trust the vice president.

“We are grateful for the continued show of trust in Vice President Leni Robredo reflected in the recent SWS Trust Rating survey results,” Robredo’s spokesperson Georgina Hernandez said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by the results of this survey which covers the period from December 2016 to March 2017 – the first three months that VP Leni began work outside of Cabinet, and focused all her efforts on Angat Buhay, the Office of the Vice President’s Anti-Poverty initiative,” Hernandez added. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO