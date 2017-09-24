Robredo: Violence doesn’t prove brotherhood, loyalty

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo slammed violence in fraternities on Sunday, saying that such deadly initiation does not prove brotherhood and loyalty.

Robredo spoke about the subject in her radio show “Biserbisyong Leni” in connection with the continuing calls for justice for the slain freshman law student Horacio del Castillo 3rd of the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

“There are these arguments that hazing is done to measure how committed the neophyte is to joining the brotherhood, but there are a lot of ways to measure that. Initiation practices like hazing are not necessary to prove a neophyte’s loyalty to the group,” Robredo, a lawyer, said.

Castillo was found beaten black and blue in a pavement in Tondo, Manila last week. He was brought to the Chinese General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“There’s also this argument of joining the fraternity because to build your network—for you to have a family that will look out for you outside of the law school. Building a network is a valid concern and is important, but to use violence for it is unjustified,” Robredo added. LLANESCA T. PANTI



