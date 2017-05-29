Robredo to visit Marawi evacuees

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo is set to visit Marawi City, the site of continued gun battles between government troops and the Maute Group, on Monday.

Robredo announced her visit in her weekly morning show, Biserbisyong Leni, aired over Radio DZXL.

“Marawi is one of our LGU (local government unit) partners in Angat Buhay. In fact, I will be going there tomorrow. My office was able to set up a command center in Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro last Friday,” the vice president said.

She was referring to her office’s Angat Buhay program which links private sector aid to local government units based on their needs such as classrooms, fishing boats and feeding programs, among others.

The Maute Group, sympathizers of the extremist Islamic State (IS), has launched attacks in Marawi City, razing houses, schools and churches, killing non-Muslim and taking hostages last week.

The attacks prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law and suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao.

“In helping Marawi, the Xavier University is housing us while its students help us in repacking goods,” Robredo said.

“While in Marawi, I will try to visit evacuation centers because they are the ones who urgently need help,” she added.

Robredo then disclosed that her office, out of its social services fund, has been able to allocate P2.7 million for at least 5,000 families affected by the Maute Group’s attacks in Marawi City.

“This has been something, but of course, it is not enough. That’s why we are calling for donations and we are thankful for those who responded and sent money, blanket, food, among other basic needs,” she said.