Robredo in visit to student’s wake: ‘How many Kians will still die?’

VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has condemned the police killing of a senior high school student in anti-drug operations last week despite pleading for his life.

Robredo issued the statement after visiting the wake of Kian Loyd de los Santos on Sunday from her series of engagements in her hometown of Naga City to commemorate her late husband, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo.

”This is saddening. Killings have a face: Kian. We can’t help but wonder, how many Kians have passed away? How many Kians will still die? Given the situation, we must express our condemnation of what happened,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show “Biserbisyong Leni”.

“I have grieved over the death of a loved one, and it is really so tough. Parang pinapatay ka din (It’s like you are also dying). But I can’t imagine…it’s hard to lose a husband, pero sigurado ako mas mahirap mawalan ng anak. Kasi ito, iniluwal mo, ikaw iyong nag-asikaso. Tapos nakakaawa kasi pareho iyong tatay saka iyong nanay (but I am sure it is way more agonizing to lose a child because you gave birth to them, you took care of them. And I feel sorry for the parents)…it is apparent that they were blaming themselves,” Robredo added.

Ironically, it was reported that de los Santos himself had wanted to be a policeman.

De los Santos’ wake was held in Barangay Libis Baesa, Barangay 160, Caloocan.

Robredo extended her condolences to de los Santos’ parents, Zaldy and Lorenzana.

De los Santos’ father runs a sari-sari store, while his mother is a worker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She rushed home following the news of her son’s death.

De los Santos was one of several drug suspects whom Camanava police gunned down in its own version of the “one-time, big-time operations” against criminality, following those staged by their counterparts in Bulacan and Manila in the same week.

Robredo had urged to the public to express outrage at the series of killings in a statement last week.

