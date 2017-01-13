Robredo to visit women, children in conflict with the law in Cebu

CEBU CITY: Vice President Leni Robredo is set to visit inmates at the Women’s Correctional and the children in conflict with the law at the Operation Second Chance in Kalunasan, Cebu City on Saturday.

The visit is part of her advocacy to promote the rights of women and children in the country.

Robredo’s visit to Cebu is also upon the invitation of several civil society organizations (CSOs), including Pagtambayayong of Francisco Fernandez, the executive assistant of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“She wants to listen to the problems of the women in prison and the children under rehabilitation as part of her advocacy. It is like exchanging communication and ideas in order to know their needs,” said Gabby Cruz, the focal person of the vice president.

Robredo will meet the women at 9 a.m., and the children at 10 a.m.

A press conference will follow at 11 a.m. Cruz said Robredo wants to be back at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport before 1 p.m. and stay away from the solemn procession of the Sto. Niño to keep people from saying she is politicizing the religious activity. PNA