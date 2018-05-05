‘Robredo votes in poll recount not reduced’

The camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has denied that she lost 21,000 votes in an ongoing vote recount, saying these votes were Robredo’s votes being contested by the camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who had filed a poll protest against the Vice President.

Lawyer Romulo Macalintal, the lead counsel for Robredo, was referring to news reports quoting supposed Supreme Court insiders that Robredo already lost 21,000 of her 263,473 vote winning margin against Marcos in the manual recount of votes.

The manual recount covers Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo — provinces chosen by Marcos as “best exemplifying poll fraud” under the rules of the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

“We vehemently deny that the votes of Vice President Leni Robredo have been reduced by some 20,000 votes.

There is no such official finding made by the PET, and any such data or information is a mere product of political propaganda by Robredo’s detractors,” Macalintal said in a statement on Friday.

“The alleged reduction of votes was mere objections raised by Marcos revisors [those who manually count the votes]brought about by the confusion on the correct threshold to be applied in appreciating the shading of the [oval as valid]votes for candidates–an issue that is still pending before the PET,” he added.

Macalintal was also referring to Robredo’s pending appeal asking the PET to order the revisors of both camps to use a 25-percent threshold of shaded oval in the ballot in determining a valid vote in accordance with a Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution on manual counting of votes issued in September 2016.

The Presidential Electoral Tribunal initially denied Robredo’s motion to set the threshold at 25 percent, saying it was not aware of any Comelec resolution setting the threshold at 25 percent.

Robredo then asked the PET to reconsider its ruling by citing that it was in fact aware of the September 2016 Comelec resolution setting the threshold for valid votes at 25 percent for manual counting of the votes from the 2016 elections since it was the electoral tribunal that asked the Comelec in August 2016 to issue a resolution on what should be the threshold for the manual counting of the 2016 votes.

The September 2016 Comelec resolution was sent to and received by the Supreme Court in the same month.

“We are very confident that with the resolution of the Comelec setting a 25- percent threshold, the said objections to Robredo’s votes will be denied [by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal],” Macalintal said.

He dared any group to show proof that his client was losing votes.

Robredo earlier called reports of her losing votes as “fake news” and an attempt coming from the Marcos camp to condition the mind of the public.

Vic Rodriguez, the spokesman for Marcos, promptly accused Robredo of disrespecting the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

Macalintal denied Rodriguez’s claim, saying the Vice President’s respect for the electoral tribunal and its processes was what prompted her to caution the public against believing claims from alleged PET insiders.

He described the claim as “malicious.”