Robredo vows housing for ‘Lawin’ victims in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Vice President Leonor Robredo assured help to residents here, particularly those who have lost their houses after Typhoon Lawin pummeled Northern Luzon on Wednesday as relief and rehabilitation efforts continues in Region 2.

The Vice President arrived here on Friday and was informed by Gov. Manuel Mamba that 8,078 families or 37,611 persons in 148 barangay (villages) in 25 municipalities were affected by the typhoon, according to an initial report.

“My office has been pushing for the funding of the Build Resilient Houses project for those who have lost their houses due to destructive typhoon and flooding,” Robredo said.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) initially reported 535 totally damaged houses and 5,287 partly damaged houses in Cagayan and Isabela provinces.

Damage to agricultural crops has reached P6.2 billion and is expected to increase as gathering of data and assessment was ongoing.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development gave the assurance that they have stockpiled enough food and non-food items ready for distribution to all affected towns in the region.

Assistant Regional Director Lucia Alan said two C130 planes arrived on Friday to deliver relief goods, one for Isabela and another for Cagayan, and more relief packs will follow.

The Provincial Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PCCDRRMC) identified the casualties as Salvador Romero of Barangay Calamague, Solana town; Shirley Baccay of Barangay Malabbac, Iguig town; and Rosita Rombaoa, 85, of Barangay Hacienda Intal and Arlyn Tagavilla, 11, of Barangay Awalan, both of Baggao town.

The RDRRMC, meanwhile, said they have not received all typhoon-related reports as Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices (MDRRMO) are having difficulties in generating reports because of road and telecommunication line problems.

Regional Director Estela Cariño of the Department of Education reported that three school buildings were severely damaged while many were partly destroyed.

The national road from Isabela to Manila has been opened to all vehicles while clearing of the Nueva Vizcaya-Baguio road was ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Bataan, the sun shone brightly on Friday and activities were back to normal except in one village that remained flooded.

In many areas like Balanga City, farmers were already threshing palay (unmilled rice) drenched by the rains and left out on muddy ricefields.

In Hermosa, one of two towns hard hit by flash floods on Thursday, residents were busy cleaning streets of lahar left by the floods.

Residents of 11 villages in Hermosa and Orani towns were surprised by rampaging flood waters overflowing from the Almacen River late Thursday afternoon that submerged the villages in neck-deep floodwaters.

