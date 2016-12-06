Robredo vows to oppose Duterte’s ‘detrimental’ policies

NOW that she is out of the Cabinet, Vice President Leni Robredo vowed to strongly oppose all policies of the Duterte government that she believes is detrimental to the country.

Robredo held a news briefing on Monday shortly after the President accepted her resignation as head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council.

“I would have a louder opposition to all policies that is detrimental to the people such as the death penalty, the lowering of age of criminal liability, extrajudicial killings, ill treatment of women,” Robredo said.

“I would oppose policies that I do not believe in. If that is being an opposition leader, then I can be that. This is mot about me, but about my obligation to the people,” Robredo added.

Duterte initially refused to give Robredo a Cabinet portfolio because her did not want to hurt the feelings of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes during the May polls. Marcos filed an electoral protest questioning Robredo’s victory before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

“This is not the time for fear. It is a time for conviction. It is a time for courage. We will continue to support policies and actions from this administration if we believe these are right and just and will benefit the last, the least, and the lost. If they don’t, we will not hesitate to dissent,” Robredo said.

“I am here for the people and will stay here for the people. I will continue to push through with my work; to make my contribution in addressing poverty and cultivating equality. As your duly elected Vice President, I will continue to serve with all my strength and passion, confident that in the end, what is right will prevail,” she added.

Robredo has set five advocacy programs that her office will pursue — hunger and food security, education, world development, empowerment, and universal health care.