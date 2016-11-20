Robredo warns of effort to install Marcos as VP

Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo has called on the public to be vigilant against a “stolen” recount of votes that will supposedly install defeated Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as vice president by January 2017.

Georgina Hernandez, spokesman for the Office of the Vice President (OVP), disclosed on Sunday evening that supporters of Robredo had expressed concern about alleged plans of recounting ballots without the direction of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

A text message on the alleged plans circulated over the weekend.

Hernandez, in a statement, said the text message read, “Re: VP Protest case. Recount of ballots from 4-5 provinces will start end of November and will finish by December deliberations after. You can bet early next year, we have a new VP. From a trusted source.”

“The objective is to steal the vice presidency from Vice President Leni. This fear and grave concern are exacerbated by the way the Marcoses sneaked the burial of the dictator from the Filipino public,” she added.

Hernandez was referring to Robredo’s opposition against the hero’s burial for Marcos’ father, the late former president Ferdinand Marcos, for human rights violations committed during the elder Marcos’ martial law regime.

Robredo beat the Marcos scion by 263,473 votes in the vice presidential race last May.

“To get what they desperately want, they have resorted to impunity and complete disregard for the rule of law. We urge everyone to be more vigilant about any extralegal movements during this dark time in our history and we thank those who remain committed to a free and just society,” Hernandez said.

“We continue to have faith in our judicial system and we believe that any decision will be based on truth,” Hernandez added.

Robredo said the hurried hero’s burial for the elder Marcos on Saturday afternoon was not announced and commenced even if the Supreme Court is yet to decide on whether to allow a hero’s burial for the former president.