Robredo won’t allow victory in 2016 polls be ‘stolen from Filipinos’

VICE President Maria Leonor Robredo vowed to defend victory in the 2016 elections against anybody who will attempt to steal it, saying that this was a victory for the Filipinos, as well.

Robredo issued her strongest statement yet on the ongoing poll recount stemming from the protest filed by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. whom she defeated by 263,473 votes in the vice presidential race.

Robredo punctuated her point by posting headlines in April 26, 2016 or two weeks before the May polls which showed her on top of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey for the first time after starting at the bottom when the campaign started.

“This [rise as survey frontrunner]was significant because I started at the bottom rung among six candidates. This was not just luck but the result of the hard work and dedication of so many volunteers who sacrificed their time, effort and resources campaigning for me without expecting anything in return,” Robredo said.

“We will not let this hard won victory of ordinary Filipinos be stolen from them,” Robredo said.

Robredo appealed to the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to use the 25 percent threshold for shaded ovals as valid votes in the manual recount based on a Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution issued in September 2016 that has been pending before the high tribunal.

The PET revisors or those manually recounting the votes in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo are using the 50 percent threshold based on 2010 rules even after the 2016 Comelec set the threshold at 25 percent for random manual audit.

The PET asked the Comelec and the Marcos camp to comment on Robredo’s appeal. LLANESCA PANTI



