Robredo’s net worth down 19.7%

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo has reported a 19.7-percent decrease in net worth since assuming office last year.

Her latest Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) showed that her net worth fell to P8,878,111.43 at the end of 2016, from P11,053,138 as of June 30, 2016.

The decrease in the Vice President’s net worth stemmed from the P2.17-million decrease in the amount of her cash.

Robredo listed a residential lot, which was acquired in 1994 and which was a donation; a residential lot purchased in 2000 with an acquisition cost of P60,000; a residential house acquired in 1996 with an acquisition cost of P1.2 million; three agricultural lots (two were purchased in 1995 while the other one was purchased in 2000) with a total acquisition cost of P225,000; an orchard lot purchased in 1995 with an acquisition cost of P250,000, and; a memorial lot which was acquired in 2012 and which was a donation. These pieces of real property are all located in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

The personal pieces of property that she reported aside from cash were Furniture, Appliance and Other Equipment worth P1.5 million; jewelry worth P100,000; prepaid insurance worth P630,000; a Toyota Innova acquired in 2010 worth P1,123,000; and a Toyota Grandia acquired in 2014 worth P1.75 million.

Robredo disclosed liabilities totaling P6.9 million as of December 31, 2016–loans payable to the Estate of Marcelina Robredo (P1 million), to the Estate of Jose Robredo (P2 million), to Jose Robredo Jr. (P1.15 million), to Jocelyn Austria (P2 million) and to Salvacion Gerona (P750,000).

She also reported shares of stock in Meralco.

Under Section 8 of Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees), public officials or employees must accomplish a statement under oath showing their assets, liabilities and net worth and financial and business interests as of year-end. REINA TOLENTINO