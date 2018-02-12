Rock. Enroll

GRADUATION march may sound good to one million Filipino college graduates come March and April, but they may still face a bleak future given the job prospects at home and the declining number of employment opportunities overseas.

The recurring and increasingly volatile political developments in the Middle East, the tightening rules for temporary workers and nationalist policies of the US, Australia and New Zealand as well as the fine-tuning of permanent migration programs for points-based skilled migration are daunting challenges that confront this year’s Filipino graduates.

As with last year, 2018 graduates will be welcomed by the same old problems of job-skill mismatch, low wages, contractualization and unsafe workplaces, according to the chorus of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines,

In addition, the biggest job generator in the country could slow down hiring this year due to automation and the threat of restrictive repatriation of profits for companies outsourcing jobs.

If college graduates and undergraduates face a bleak future at home and a hazy horizon ahead for temporary work abroad, what are the options available?

Permanent migration is a long shot. Temporary work visas in the First World are very competitive as foreign employers now have access to qualified applicants through candidate pooling. With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and other Middle East countries dealing with their own political and labor unrest, migration options are limited to few choices.

For those without experience, the Middle Eastern countries remain the default destinations.

For recent graduates with at least a year of work experience, permanent migration to Canada is a possibility. The odds get better for graduates with English proficiency, and a network of family and friends.

The most viable option, however, is pursuing further studies overseas, especially in Canada, Australia and the United States. The study visa option is also the better choice for graduates and new labor entrants who are married or with common-law partners, especially if they have OFW family members willing and able to help.

Australia and Canada allow international students to work part-time 20 hours a week while in school and work full-time during academic breaks and off-school sessions.

Until last year, New Zealand was a choice destination for Filipinos and other international students. However, with a new coalition government targeting lower immigration quotas and branding foreign students as stealing jobs away from Kiwis, New Zealand is no longer a contender.

Despite its proclaimed policy of “America First” as well as the “Buy American, Hire American” mantra of President Donald Trump, the United States remains a viable alternative simply because of the four-million strong Filipino-American presence.

While the Republican-dominated Senate and House of Representatives have lined up immigration bills that seek to restrain, if not eliminate Family migration, the spouse and minor children of US citizens as well as lawful permanent residents (green card holders) would be retained. Parents who have migrated to the US can still petition for their children below 21. For adult children, the study option particularly in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs are viable pathways to long-term stay or permanent residency.

Australia and Canada offer permanent residency pathways for international students. Both countries also allow foreign students to work while studying. However, Canada’s federal and provincial governments are both actively recruiting students to gain Canadian experience through academic participation and simultaneous immersion in the country’s labor force.

Why are these countries welcoming international students?

Unlike immigrants and working visa holders who immediately compete for available jobs, foreign students bring in tuition fees and purchasing power.

In addition to encouraging international students to pay the first year’s tuition fees, they must also provide evidence that they have access to specified funds for the first year of their studies.

Australia, for example, requires international students to have enough money that is genuinely available to the student and accompanying family members to pay for the course fees, travel and living costs while in Australia.

In 2015/2016, Australia posted a record $20.3 billion in international education income (tuition and other fees) from 320,000 foreign students which in turn supports more than 130,700 Australian jobs. In fact, international education remains Australia’s third largest export – just behind iron ore and coal.

Canada netted $11.4 billion from expenditures of international students and their visiting family and friends, generating approximately 152,700 jobs according to Global Affairs Canada. And that was in 2014. Since then, Canadian provinces have been actively attracting foreign students, offering them permanent residency pathways through a province’s nomination program.

New Zealand earned $4.5 billion from international education in 2016, based on the enrolment data from the Ministry of Education. International student expenditures in turn (an average spending of approximately $34,000 per person on expenses such as living costs, fees, and travel) created approximately 33,000 jobs.

United Kingdom. International students in the UK make an aggregate economic contribution of nearly £23 billion — 10 times higher than the price of accommodating them, according to new research commissioned by the Higher Education Policy Institute, a think tank.

London Economics, a UK-based consultancy, estimates there are approximately 231,000 international students who came to Britain in the 2015/16 academic year. Of this total, 59,000 were from EU countries and 172,000 from non-EU nations, the largest contingent coming from China. Each individual EU student contributes an average of £87,000. Students from non-EU countries spent much more, £102,000 on average.

United States. Despite a drop in new enrolment figures last year, partly because of the perceived bias of the Trump administration against foreigners, the US hosts the largest number of international students yearly: approximately 1 million, contributing $36.9 billion to the US economy and which created or supported 450,000 jobs during the 2016/3017 academic year.

Study and part-time work abroad

Studying abroad requires a substantial amount of investment, hence this migration option is not for everyone as previously mentioned. However, the investment pays off during the first year of studies and more than triple once the foreign student completes the course and qualifies for permanent residency.

Migration is a journey best taken during a person’s younger years. While Australia, Canada and the US prohibit age discrimination, a person’s age is an essential and primary criterion to be eligible for permanent residency. For example, Australia and Canada’s age limit for applicants to earn points is 44.

In the same vein, adults generally turn to jazz or classical music as they age. The younger ones usually rock n’roll.