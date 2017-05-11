Rock it like a mother

It’s Mother’s Day! You #GOT IT FROM HER, now it’s time to give back with a gift of ethical beauty created by a woman for all women from The Body Shop.

The global brand, after all, was created by a strong determined woman with a clear goal—to help women feel good. So, this Mother’s Day, let’s hear it for the girls.

Tell your mom how much she rocks by personalizing her Body Butter this Mother’s Day. Simply head into one of the participating stores, purchase a 200 ml or a 400ml body butter in her favorite flavor, and they’ll create the label of your choice for free.

Or give her a fragrance for a better world. When The Body Shop launched the iconic White Musk in 1981, it was one of the first fragrances to pioneer the use of ethical vegan musk. The original cruelty free White Musk fragrance was the first of its kind and is still a modern classic today.

If your Mom loved the original, The Body Shop’s White Musk® L’Eau fragrance will be her new vegan addiction. The delicate sensuality of the original signature musk is enveloped by the welcoming clean freshness of Spring. And with it, it speaks to the new generation with a crisp, modern scent with a greener touch.

Other thoughtful gifts for Mom from The Body Shop: the gift of brighter looking skin with Drops of Light Skincare; the gift of younger looking skin with Drops of Youth Skincare; and the gift of radiant, revitalized skin with Oils of Life skincare.

The Body Shop accepts SM Advantage Card for points earning and redemption, SM and Sodexo premium pass in all The Body Shop stores nationwide.