Wednesday, January 3, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Rockets’ Harden out for two weeks with leg injury

    Rockets’ Harden out for two weeks with leg injury

    0
    By on Sports

    HOUSTON: Houston Rockets star James Harden will be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury, the National Basketball Association team announced on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

    James Harden of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO

    The Rockets said Harden suffered a grade two strain of his left hamstring in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

    Harden scored 40 points before leaving late in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ double-overtime win.

    He is averaging 32 points, nine assists, five rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Rockets (26-9), who have been struggling of late, losing five of their last six games.


    The team said doctors would re-evaluate Harden’s injury in two weeks.

    AFP

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.