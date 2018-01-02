Tuesday, January 2, 2018
    Rockets' Harden out for two weeks with leg injury

    Rockets’ Harden out for two weeks with leg injury

    HOUSTON: Houston Rockets star James Harden will be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury, the National Basketball Association team announced on Monday.

    The Rockets said Harden suffered a grade two strain of his left hamstring in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

    Harden scored 40 points before leaving late in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ double-overtime win.


    He is averaging 32 points, nine assists, five rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Rockets (26-9), who have been struggling of late, losing five of their last six games.

    The team said doctors would re-evaluate Harden’s injury in two weeks. AFP

