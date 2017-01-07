Rockets shell Magic with long bombs

ORLANDO: Ryan Anderson scored 19 points and Patrick Beverley and Eric Gordon had 17 each as the Houston Rockets won their seventh straight game with a 100-93 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Rockets employed their bombs away style Friday (Saturday in Manila) at Amway Arena by making 15 three pointers as they used a hot-shooting burst to carry them home following a flat first half.

“We didn’t have our stuff, but we got it done,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We came out flat, but we found a way.”

The Rockets improved to 29-9 by winning their seventh consecutive game and their 18th of the last 20.

“We know we have something special going here,” said Anderson, who used to play for the Magic.

“We’re an elite team now, and we have to start playing like it every night. We’re confident that we can beat any team in the NBA. This is a fun way to play.”

Anderson made his former team pay by hitting five three-pointers in the third quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into a seven-point lead. Anderson took control and the Rockets never relinquished the lead after that.

“That’s just the way we play,” said forward Trevor Ariza, who had 13 points and hit three of eight from beyond the arc. “We line up and shoot the threes. It’s tough to win on the road in this league, but you have to do it even when you’re not shooting well. You just keep shooting.”

It was the 22nd game this season the Rockets made at least 15 three-pointers.

They are on pace to set the NBA record for three-pointers taken and three-pointers made.

Oddly enough all-star James Harden missed all eight of his shots from beyond the arc, but still managed to finish with 14 points and 10 assists.

Hawks GM apologizes for racial comment

Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for a racially insensitive comment he made at a recent meeting with season-ticket holders.

Wilcox issued a statement in response to a US media report that he made an insensitive comment that offended season ticket holder Clarenton Crawford, who is black, and his wife during a question-and-answer session in December.

“At an early December chalk talk, I made a self-deprecating comment at my own expense regarding my family, which is multi-racial. This joke offended Mr Crawford and his wife and for that, I apologize,” read the statement from Wilcox, who is white.

Hawks chief executive Steve Koonin and chief diversity officer Nazinga Shaw met with Crawford this week.

The team says an internal investigation is continuing.

AFP