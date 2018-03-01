ROCKING THE SPORT

Lacoste Spring-Summer 2018 Collection

French cinema, particularly La Haine by Matheieu Kassovitz and Eric Rohmer’s Conte d’ete inspire Felipe Oliveira Baptista’s Spring-Summer 2018 Collection. New attitudes come into play, resulting in deconstructing and twisting the classics, all the while grounding them in their era and raising the question of what today is formal and informal. Observe the new take on the double-breasted blazer for men and women and the legendary 1930s high-waisted trousers, with their front-pleats, folds and turn-up cuffs. There’s more up Baptista’s sleeve, and it’s all in good and sporty fun.

Lacoste is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Eastwood Mall, Estancia Mall and Gateway Mall among others.