Rockwell blooms with Esther Garcia’s ‘Blooming Days’

For the entire month of March, Chef Jessie at Rockwell Center in Makat is awash with blooms as Esther Sevilla Garcia exhibits 75 of her floral works in various media alongside a few landscapes.

Entitled Blooming Days, Garcia considers this exhibit as her second spring. She had her first solo show 18

years ago in her own gallery and has joined several group exhibits thereafter, many of them at Chef Jessie. She has painted various subjects in oil, acrylic, charcoal, mixed media and watercolor.

“They say life begins at 40. If that is so, then I am 17 years old now. I am blooming again for the second time and the flower is a metaphor for my vibrant life,” says Garcia of her comeback as a solo artist.

A few years back, she survived a complicated operation. “I learned that one of the secrets of happiness is to embrace life and appreciate everything, big or small, as they all come as blessings from God,” she said.

“In my current show, I give I give emphasis to color and form and the world of flowers gives me such pure joy. It has also taught me patience as flowers do not bloom overnight. You have to wait for it to burst forth in pure splendor,” Garcia finally noted.