Roderick Paulate thanks Ate Vi for support

Quezon City 2nd District councilor Roderick Paulate has a lot to thank his bosom friend Lipa City, Batangas Representative Vilma Santos-Recto for in his political crossover.

Kuya Dick—as he’s fondly addressed in showbiz circles—will have completed his third and last term as city alderman before the mid-term elections next year.

“I always keep in mind what Ate Vi tells me, ‘Never concede to your detractors’,” Paulate told a group of entertainment writers and editors at a gathering on April 30, exactly 10 days after graft and corruption charges against him were filed anew.

“It’s actually the same thing filed in 2010 but was dismissed in 2016 by the Court of Appeals,” the actor-politician said of the case involving P1.1 million for allegedly hiring ghost employees, “They [political rivals]are bringing it back again.”

Paulate modestly reasoned out the amount involved vis-à-vis his larger earnings from his showbiz work.

“Hindi naman sa pagmamayabang, we’re talking of a little over a million pesos here which I can generate in five months [at P200,000 per month]from working either in ABS-CBN or GMA. Would I have chosen politics over showbiz kung kikitain ko rin naman yun?” he asked.

He, however, looks at this demolition job as nothing new.

“Kinasuhan nila ako nung tumatakbo ako for my second term [in 2013], yet I won. Sumunod was in 2016, but again I made it through. Since next year is election season again, heto na naman,” Paulate chuckled albeit he has yet to decide which of the three major elective positions he’s eyeing next.

“Ever since I’ve made Ate Vi as my role model the very first time I set foot on political soil. I chose this so dapat handa ako,” the 56-year-old alderman said matter-of-factly.

* * *

Don’t blame it on her life-threatening condition (heard she has survived it) but this comedienne-turned-playwright (CTP) is known to her co-workers for being unwittingly forgetful.

Reveals one of them, “Many times, kapag meron kaming production meeting, natatawa na lang kami kasi magkaiba yung sapatos [loafers or slip-ons]na suot-suot niya. Magkaiba rin ng kulay. So we’d tease her, ‘Tita, is that your fashion statement?’ Then when she’d look at her footwear, bigla na lang siyang mapapasigaw, ‘Ay, how silly could I get? Hahaha!’”

Separately, this and other similar instances after her staff meeting are equally amusing.

The CTP’s co-worker further tells Vignettes, “Na-tense yung isang katrabaho namin kasi her mobile phone was missing. You know very well na even in TV networks, may mga naliligaw na malilikot ang kamay. So we were all frantically looking for it until we finally saw the missing gadget. Nadala pala niya [CTP], and she wasn’t aware she had picked somebody else’s stuff. Natawa na lang kami.”