Rodgers leads suspended OHL Classic event

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: Patrick Rodgers kept the bogeys at bay by draining four straight birdies on his back nine to seize the lead before darkness halted play at the PGA Tour’s OHL Classic on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Rodgers was at seven under for his round and resided at 11 under for the tournament with three holes remaining at Playa Del Carmen course when play was halted.

He held a one-shot lead over world No. 10 Rickie Fowler, who also had three holes to play.

Patton Kizzire highlighted his round of 70 with three straight birdies on number three through five for a clubhouse lead at 10-under-par 132. Kizzire was one day removed from tying the tournament record held by Fred Funk for the lowest first-round score (62).

Brian Gay (65), who won the 2008 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and rookie Brandon Harkins (68) sit at nine under.

Friday’s second round initially was suspended for two hours, 15 minutes, earlier in the afternoon.

Play is scheduled to resume Saturday morning with 57 players slated to complete the second round. When play was suspended, 81 players were projected to make the cut at one-under 141, and 68 players sat at two under or better. The 36-hole cut came at two under 140 the last two years.

